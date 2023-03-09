CNBC Investing Club

Wall Street sees big gains for Meta, if it keeps cutting costs — and we agree

Paulina Likos
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University in Washington on Oct. 17, 2019.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

Wall Street is bullish on Meta Platform's (META) plan to reduce expenses in 2023, which analysts expect to lead to expanding profits at the social media giant and further upside for the stock. That's a view the Club shares, and we have high hopes for CEO Mark Zuckerberg's ability to deliver on Meta's "year of efficiency."