Watch live: U.S. spymasters testify on global threats before House Intelligence Committee

[The hearing is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a video above at that time.]

The nation's top spymasters will testify before the House Intelligence Committee on their annual report of global threats faced by the United States.

The open hearing will focus on the unclassified 35-page assessment dubbed "Annual Threat Assessment" and feature testimony from the Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, CIA Director William Burns, FBI Director Christopher Wray, NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone and DIA Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier.

The U.S. spy chiefs testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. Both hearings offer a rare opportunity for lawmakers and the public to hear directly from intelligence chiefs, whose agencies do not offer routine press briefings on their activities.

National security topics expected to be raised in the hearings are nuclear proliferation, terrorism hotspots, the ongoing war in Ukraine, cyber warfare and malign influence posed by Russia, North Korea, China and Iran.