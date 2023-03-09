CNBC Investing Club

We have a buyer's mentality heading into Friday's highly anticipated jobs report

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell testifies before a House Financial Services hearing on "The Federal Reserve's Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2023. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

With back-to-back days of hawkish testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell behind us, Wall Street came out of gates stronger Thursday. However, any support from the 2-year Treasury yield dipping from recent multiyear highs was not enough. Stocks accelerated to the downside late in the session as worries resurfaced about how Friday's employment report might influence Fed policy. So where do we go from here?