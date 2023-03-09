Consumers spend billions on frozen food. Freezer technology needs to get a lot better

One of the changes in consumer behavior during the pandemic that is sticking is frozen food purchasing. According to the American Frozen Food Institute, the supermarket frozen food department was one of the biggest generators of sales growth in 2022, with a whopping $72.2 billion spent.

All of that food — frozen seafood, processed meat, snacks, and ice cream are just some of the items — has to maintain proper temperature throughout a long cold-chain storage pipeline before reaching the home. Some pharmaceutical items such as medicine can also travel through the cold-chain. This type of logistics maintains foods at controlled temperatures from specialized reefer (refrigerated containers) to refrigerated warehouses and storage, and all the way to the last mile, where products are moved by refrigerated trucks.

But this refrigeration technology, critical to the food supply, is often outdated, especially in an era of advanced semiconducting applications across electronics.

Based in North Carolina's Research Triangle, Phononic is trying to disrupt the cold chain space with semiconductor devices that cool and freeze products secured in its tote units for cold-chain fulfillment. The company leases these reusable totes to grocery stores and retailers, which can use them to bifurcate a payload into three independent temperature zones.