Families get these 3 things wrong about estate planning, advisor says

In the wake of the pandemic, there's one topic that's suddenly a lot less taboo, according to Lee Baker, a certified financial planner based in Atlanta.

"We get more calls around estate planning," said Baker, founder, owner and president of Apex Financial Services and a member of CNBC's Advisor Council.

"The last 36 months shifted the mindset," he explained. "A lot of people have taken this opportunity to reassess."

However, there are three things families are often initially wrong about, Baker said.

They believe "it's a daunting undertaking, it's only for rich people and it costs a ton," he said. "None of those are necessarily true."