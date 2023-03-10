An 85-year Harvard study on happiness found the No. 1 retirement challenge that 'no one talks about'

People who fare the best in retirement find ways to cultivate connections with others, according to Harvard's 85-year happiness study.

In 1938, Harvard researchers embarked on a study that continues to this day to find out: What makes us happy in life? The researchers gathered health records from 724 people from all over the world, asking detailed questions about their lives at two-year intervals. As participants entered mid- and late-life, the Harvard Study often asked about retirement. Based on their responses, the No. 1 challenge people faced in retirement was not being able to replace the social connections that had sustained them for so long at work.

Retirees don't miss working, they miss the people

When it comes to retirement, we often stress about things like financial concerns, health problems and caregiving. But people who fare the best in retirement find ways to cultivate connections. And yet, almost no one talks about the importance of developing new sources of meaning and purpose. One participant, when asked what he missed about being a doctor for nearly 50 years, answered: "Absolutely nothing about the work itself. I miss the people and the friendships." Leo DeMarco, another participant, had a similar feeling: After he retired as a high school teacher, he found it hard to stay in touch with his colleagues. "I get spiritual sustenance from talking shop. It's wonderful to help someone acquire skills," he said. "Teaching young people was what started my whole process of exploring."

Taking on hobbies might not be enough

For many of us, work is where we feel that we matter most — to our workmates, customers, communities, and even to our families — because we are providing for them. Henry Keane was abruptly forced into retirement by changes at his factory. Suddenly he had an abundance of time and energy. He started volunteering at the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He put time into his hobbies — refinishing furniture and cross-country skiing. But something was still missing. "I need to work!" Keane told the researchers at age 65. "Nothing too substantial, but I'm learning that I just love being around people."

To retire happy, invest in your relationships now

Keane's realization teaches us an important lesson not only about retirement, but about work itself: We are often shrouded in financial concerns and the pressure of deadlines, so we don't notice how significant our work relationships are until they're gone.

