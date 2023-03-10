LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets continue sell-off from Wall Street ahead of crucial U.S. jobs data
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific fell on Friday, as investors await the closely watched February non-farm payrolls report from the U.S. that could further determine the direction on the Federal Reserve's rate hikes ahead.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 tumbled 1.61% — continuing the selloff seen in the U.S. session. In South Korea, the Kospi dropped 1.04% and the Kosdaq fell 1.6% as the economy's current account balance in January fell into deficit for the first time since August 2022.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan shed 1.22% and the Topix lost 1.2% as Bank of Japan is widely expected to make no changes to its ultra-dovish monetary policy and hold its interest rates at -0.1%, according to a Reuters poll.
The central bank's governor Haruhiko Kuroda chairs his last policy meeting before his term ends on April 8.
The Japanese yen slightly weakened to 136.16 against the U.S. dollar while the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond stood at 0.505%, trading above the central bank's tolerance range.
In Hong Kong, Hang Seng futures also pointed to a lower open, at 19,672 against the index's last close at 19,925.74.
Overnight on Wall Street, stocks tumbled Thursday, with the S&P 500 closing 1.8% lower as bank stocks succumbed to pressure. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 500 points as investors braced for a key payroll report Friday that could shape the direction of interest rates.
— CNBC's Samantha Subin, Hakyung Kim contributed to this report
Bank of Japan expected to make no changes in Kuroda's final meeting
Bank of Japan is unlikely to make any changes to its monetary policy in the upcoming meeting, according to a Reuters poll.
The central is expected to maintain its ultra-dovish stance and hold its benchmark interest rate at -0.1% during the two-day meeting which would mark governor Haruhiko Kuroda's final one before his term ends in April.
Goldman Sachs cited three key drivers to Kuroda making no changes: The meeting's proximity to the end of the fiscal year, wage negotiations underway, and "Kuroda's long-held view that premature rate hikes have delayed Japan's exit from deflation."
Goldman analysts wrote "Some sliver of heed should still be taken," adding that they think "caution should be warranted in case Governor Kuroda takes responsibility for cleaning up his legacy Yield Curve Control policy."
Kazuo Ueda is nominated to become the next BOJ governor.
— Lee Ying Shan
South Korea's current account balance returns to deficit in January
South Korea's current account balance returned to a deficit of $4.52 billion in January, Bank of Korea data showed.
This comes after the print saw a surplus of $2.68 billion in current account balance in December.
January's report marks the first time South Korea's current account balance fell into deficit territory since August 2022.
The Korean won stood at 1,323.92 against the U.S. dollar.
— Jihye Lee
Major banks shed tens of billions in market cap on Thursday
It is not just regional and tech-focused banks that are under pressure on Thursday.
The four biggest U.S. banks — JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup — are all underperforming the broader market. Shares of Wells Fargo and Bank of America have dropped more than 6%.
Combined, the declines for the four banks represent a loss of roughly $56 billion in market value for the day.
— Jesse Pound, Christopher Hayes
Stocks tumble, Dow finishes more than 543 points lower
Stock tumbled Thursday, accelerating losses into the final hour of trading.
The S&P 500 slid 1.85% to end at 3,918.32, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dove 543.54 points, or 1.66%, to settle at 32,254.86. The Nasdaq Composite shed 2.05% to finish at 11,338.35.
— Samantha Subin
Bank of America raises price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Bank of America analyst Brad Lin raised his price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's U.S.-listed shares to $115 from $105. The new target implies upside of 26.6% from Wednesday's close.
"Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is a key beneficiary and among our 20 global AI stock picks owing to the rising and widening applications of large language models (LLMs) and generative AI, led by ChatGPT," Lin wrote.
"We think the generative AI should act as one of the greatest drivers, thanks to the substantial computational requirements for running and training the AI models."
— Sarah Min
Initial, continuing jobless claims hit highest level for 2023
Initial jobs claims hit 211,000 for the week ended March 4, the highest level of the year and since Dec. 24.
Continuing claims also hit a yearly high, coming in at 1.718M for the week of Feb. 25. That also marked the highest level dating back to Dec.17.
— Samantha Subin, Gina Francolla