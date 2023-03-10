Asia-Pacific markets continue sell-off from Wall Street ahead of crucial U.S. jobs data

Horizontal cityscape against clear sky at Tokyo bay area. Illuminated skyscrapers and Tokyo Tower in the dusk.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific fell on Friday, as investors await the closely watched February non-farm payrolls report from the U.S. that could further determine the direction on the Federal Reserve's rate hikes ahead.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 tumbled 1.61% — continuing the selloff seen in the U.S. session. In South Korea, the Kospi dropped 1.04% and the Kosdaq fell 1.6% as the economy's current account balance in January fell into deficit for the first time since August 2022.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan shed 1.22% and the Topix lost 1.2% as Bank of Japan is widely expected to make no changes to its ultra-dovish monetary policy and hold its interest rates at -0.1%, according to a Reuters poll.

The central bank's governor Haruhiko Kuroda chairs his last policy meeting before his term ends on April 8.

The Japanese yen slightly weakened to 136.16 against the U.S. dollar while the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond stood at 0.505%, trading above the central bank's tolerance range.