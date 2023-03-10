Biden's budget pushes to renew bigger child tax credit payments for families

Parents and children participate in a demonstration organized by the ParentsTogether Foundation in support of the child tax credit portion of the Build Back Better bill outside of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 13, 2021.

President Joe Biden's proposed budget for fiscal 2024 includes a host of proposals aimed at helping families.

That includes one key proposal — the reinstatement of the enhanced child tax credit that temporarily gave qualifying parents up to $3,600 per child for 2021 through the American Rescue Plan.

Biden's plan calls for raising the current maximum child credit from $2,000 per child to $3,600 per child under age 6 or to $3,000 per child ages 6 and up.

The budget also calls for permanently making the child tax credit fully refundable, which means people would still be eligible even if their tax liability was less than the credit amount.

The enhanced child tax credit — including monthly payments of up to $300 per child — helped to cut poverty in half, the "lowest level in all of American history," Biden said in a speech on the budget on Thursday.

"We were really pleased to see that the White House is redoubling its efforts to support this direct cash payment program," said Anna Aurilio, federal campaign director at advocacy organization Economic Security Project Action.

The move to expand the credit would be accompanied by other policy proposals in the president's budget aimed at helping both individuals and families.

The earned income tax credit would be permanently expanded for childless workers, with the goal of keeping low-paid workers out of poverty.