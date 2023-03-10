China's Xi gains unprecedented third term as president

Chinese President Xi Jinping is pictured here on Oct. 23, 2022, after consolidating his control of the ruling Communist Party of China.

BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping gained an unprecedented third term as president of the country on Friday.

Xi was widely expected to stay on as president in this month's largely ceremonial parliamentary meeting, known as the "Two Sessions." The annual gathering marks the meetings of an advisory group and a legislature, the National People's Congress.

Delegates to the congress on Friday also formally reappointed Xi as chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Xi rose through China's political ranks, becoming president in 2013 and abolishing term limits in 2018.

At the Chinese Communist Party's 20th National Congress in October, Xi consolidated his control of the ruling party by filling the highest circle of leadership with loyalists.