Consumer spending in China isn't surging back yet, companies say

BEIJING — China has yet to see a strong rebound in consumer spending, according to major companies.

Consumer spending is recovering in an imbalanced way, which means it will likely take until the second half of the year for the speed of recovery to improve, Lei Xu, CEO and executive director of e-commerce giant JD.com , said in an earnings call Thursday.

He said it will take time for the government's stimulus measures to show up in consumers' income and confidence.

JD reported Thursday a 7.1% increase in net revenue in the fourth quarter to 295.45 billion yuan ($42.8 billion). That's below expectations for 296.2 billion yuan, according to Reuters.

JD's shares dropped by more than 11% in Hong Kong trading Friday. The company's U.S.-listed shares closed more than 11% lower overnight.