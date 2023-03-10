Here’s our fourth-quarter earnings report card for all the stocks in our portfolio

Fourth-quarter earnings season is in the rearview mirror and most Club stocks reported results ahead of, or in line with, analysts' forecasts. But economic and geopolitical uncertainty were recurring themes in most of the reports, leading management teams to offer more cautious forward guidance. The Federal Reserve this week indicated it could hike interest rates even higher than anticipated this year to tamp down persistent inflation, raising the possibility of a recession. Meanwhile, Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine continues unabated, while tensions between the U.S. and China are seemingly mounting daily — both injecting uncertainty and risk into the geo-economic equation. On top of all that, the failure of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) on Friday has added another layer of uncertainty to an already confusing economic outlook. These quarterly report cards are not the end-all and be-all for analysis, but we believe stock prices ultimately follow the underlying business fundamentals of companies. So as we wrap up the first quarter of 2023 and look ahead to the second, here's a rundown of how we rank fourth-quarter releases from all 35 companies in the Club portfolio. Similar to prior quarters, we grouped companies' results into one of four categories. The companies in each category are listed in alphabetical order. The Great The Good The Not So Bad The Ugly The Great Halliburton (HAL) served up another strong quarter , with a headline earnings beat, strong margin expansion, solid cash flows and a robust outlook. Even better, management doesn't expect investments in new oil-and-gas projects to wane any time soon given years of material underinvestment in production in the U.S. and an undersupplied global oil market. Lastly, we were pleased to hear that the board of trustees authorized management to link a portion of future dividends and buybacks to the company's free-cash-flow generation. Despite a negligible top line miss, Humana 's (HUM) quarterly earnings came in well above expectations , the medical cost ratio fell 60 basis points year-over-year, and the company's sales forecast for the full year was slightly ahead of expectations. Looking further out, the health insurer appears well on its way to achieving its target of earnings-per-share of $37 apiece by 2025, thanks in part to Medicare Advantage growth that is expected to be realized a full year ahead of schedule. Industrial gas giant Linde (LIN) reported mixed headline results for its quarter, but still delivered a record operating margin. Moreover, excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, this marked the ninth quarter in a row of 20% or better annual earnings growth. Linde's ability to pass costs on to customers, along with management's strong execution and operating efficiency, resulted in a solid bottom line, forward earnings guidance above estimates, and ongoing shareholder returns via dividends and buybacks. Meta Platforms (META) reported a quarter that was much better than Wall Street had expected. Despite missing on bottom-line estimates, CEO Mark Zuckerberg lowered the company's expenses outlook and committed the Facebook parent to a "year of efficiency." The results showed the technology giant has finally struck a more sustainable balance between generating profits today with investing in its virtual-and-augmented-reality future. Shares soared on the results, with Meta stock now up more than 50% year-to-date. Morgan Stanley (MS) reported better-than-expected earnings results that once again demonstrated the benefits of management's ongoing efforts to diversify the bank's revenue streams by building out its wealth management operations. The firm is firing on all cylinders and is in position to continue generating strong shareholder returns, a result of its more resilient fee-based revenue and a strong capital position. Nvidia (NVDA) reported a very strong quarter and better-than-expected guidance for the current quarter . The chipmaker's management indicated that an inventory correction in the gaming business has largely receded, while the inventory correction that impacted sales of computer graphics applications is expected to end in the first half of its new fiscal year. Moreover, Nvidia's technology is key to generative artificial intelligence , which has reached an inflection point in recent months with viral chatbot ChatGPT. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) delivered strong quarterly results and raised its full year outlook for billings, adjusted earnings and adjusted free cash flow. The report demonstrated that enterprise companies are still willing to spend on cybersecurity, making it one of the most resilient corners of information technology spending despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment. With management under pressure from a slate of activist investors to improve profitability and rein in costs, Salesforce (CRM) delivered outstanding results with its fiscal fourth quarter release. Moreover, sales and earnings forecasts exceeded expectations for both the first quarter and fiscal year 2024. The management team also offered up a much better-than-expected operating margin forecast on both an adjusted and GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) basis. Despite missing expectations on the bottom line, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) reported its best quarter in a long time. The earnings miss was attributable to the many Covid-19 restrictions in China that persisted through late last year. However, with Beijing pivoting away from its zero-Covid policy, those headwinds should now be a thing of the past — with recent losses set to flip to profits. The Good Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) delivered a quarterly earnings beat , despite continued weakness in the PC market. The chipmaker indicated its drawing closer to the bottom of the cycle in its PC business. But the company is seeing some inventory challenges in its cloud business, resulting in a slowdown in new orders — a challenge that should prove to be a temporary headwind. Taken together, the long-term drivers of this semiconductor growth story remain intact. Amazon (AMZN) reported a solid quarter, even as guidance fell short of analysts' expectations. As a result, we think management needs to find additional ways to increase efficiencies, whether it be through further layoffs or by abandoning unprofitable projects. If Amazon takes the hammer to its expenses, the stock could trade much higher. Apple (APPL) missed expectations on both the top and bottom lines but its quarter still offered up a lot to like. The company reported yet another record-setting quarter for its installed base of active devices, which now exceeds 2 billion in all geographic segments, along with a new record for services revenue. Those trends significantly outweigh a softer-than-expected three-month performance from the perspective of long-term investors. Bausch Health Companies (BHC) reported a strong quarter versus expectations , with positive underlying trends. However, an ongoing legal dispute over Bausch's patent of Xifaxin is likely to remain an overhang on the stock, keeping us on the sidelines for now. Caterpillar (CAT) delivered solid quarterly results , with a sales beat that came on the back of higher volumes and increased price realization. Importantly, strong top-line growth was attributable to double-digit growth in all three primary operating segments. Guidance for the current quarter was largely in line with expectations, while management expects operating profit to rise for the full year. Despite reporting stellar fiscal second-quarter results , lingering questions about the state of new orders for Cisco Systems ' (CSCO) hardware left us cautious about the future of the Club holding. We expect Cisco to ultimately receive more credit than what the market is currently offering. But questions remain about when exactly Cisco will reach the peak of its backlog. Until we have a better sense of the company's growth prospects for next year, we're remaining on the sidelines. Costco Wholesale (COST) reported mixed results , with earnings outpacing expectations despite a miss on sales. Costco's gross margins, excluding membership fees, proved a positive surprise, increasing eight basis points year-over-year, to 10.72%. But fundamentally, Costco is a members-only, volume-based company that prides itself on being the first retailer to lower prices, and the last to raise them. That approach should continue to drive market-share gains and deliver dependable earnings streams for the foreseeable future. Life sciences and medical diagnostics company Danaher (DHR) delivered an earnings beat, while expanding operating margins and generating strong free cash flow. The report was exactly what we have come to expect from one of the best run companies in the world. The current quarter guidance came in a tad light, weighing on the stock. But any weakness offers an opportunity to add to our position, as we did late last month . Eli Lilly 's (LLY) fourth-quarter results came up a bit short on revenue but delivered a strong bottom line. Despite a sales miss for key diabetes drug Mounjaro, we continue to view Eli Lilly as a high-quality company with a great long-term outlook and no major patent cliffs in the near term. Moreover, Mounjaro's potential as a blockbuster obesity drug remains on track, which should send the stock soaring once approved by regulators. Estee Lauder (EL) reported a stronger-than-expected second quarter for its fiscal year 2023, even as guidance came in below estimates. Many of the cosmetics firm's issues in China — where it does about a third of its business — should recede as the economy there continues to reopen, putting Estee Lauder back on track for strong growth in its fiscal fourth quarter and through fiscal 2024. Moreover, as volumes recover, we expect more margin expansion from the company. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) posted healthy quarterly results , despite a slight miss on sales. Growth accelerated in both the pharmaceuticals and medical technology businesses, while the consumer unit — which J & J is planning to spin off — remained consistent. We continue to view the coming separation of the consumer franchise as a visible upside catalyst for J & J stock. Procter & Gamble (PG) reported solid results, as sales edged out expectations and earnings were in line with the consensus forecast. Moreover, management raised their full fiscal year outlook, though that figure came in below what Wall Street had hoped for. Considering its pricing power and underlying fundamentals, we continue to view shares of this dividend aristocrat as a safe haven during uncertain economic times. Off-price retailer TJX Companies (TJX) reported a solid set of quarterly results that would have been even stronger if not for elevated "shrink," or theft at its stores. Total revenue, same-store sales and operating cash flow exceed expectations, while earnings matched estimates. Looking ahead, guidance for the current quarter and for the full fiscal year came up slightly short, in part due to higher-than-expected capital expenditures for new stores, remodeling, and relocations. But revenue guidance exceeded expectations, demonstrating strong consumer demand. Walt Disney (DIS) had a lot to offer the bulls, putting up a quarter with upside that came from improved cost control at its streaming business and continued strength at theme parks. With Bob Iger back at the helm — emphasizing profitability — Disney is now on track to deliver for shareholders as its reorganization and restructuring plans take shape. Despite missing on top-line expectations, Wells Fargo 's (WFC) earnings came in better-than-expected, as the bank realized the benefits of higher interest rates . In addition to the solid bottom-line performance, we were highly encouraged to see that management will begin to buy back shares in the current quarter. Looking to the full year, the net interest income forecast came in below expectations. But the bank said it expects expenses to fall in 2023. The Not So Bad Alphabet (GOOGL) delivered a weak fourth quarter as sales, operating income and earnings-per-share all came up short versus consensus expectations. However, as disappointing as the results were, we took solace in the fact that management has clearly come around to the notion that, in a world of high interest rates, investors will no longer tolerate growth at all costs. The company said it will have a "sharpened focus" on building "financially sustainable" and growing businesses across the organization. Management's plan to "re-engineer" the company's cost structure is a key reason we're sticking with the tech giant. Constellation Brands (STZ) didn't report the quarter we were looking for, as input-cost inflation plagued profit margins . That, along with recession fears, forced management to lower their full-year forward guidance. But strong overall sales and an upward revision to beer-sales growth for the year highlighted sustained demand for the company's leading brands. Coterra Energy (CTRA) reported a decent quarter. But with energy prices well off prior highs and capital expenditures expected to increase this year, we have some concerns about the oil-and-gas company's ability to payout excess cash to shareholders at a consistently high level. The stock could come under pressure in order to readjust its dividend yield. Honeywell International (HON) reported lackluster fourth-quarter results , a result of input-cost inflation and supply chain challenges. But those headwinds are expected to abate throughout 2023. The industrial giant still posted 10% organic sales growth, with double-digit growth seen in three of Honeywell's four operating segments, signifying its business fundamentals remain strong. Microsoft (MSFT) managed to report an earnings beat — a result of cost savings initiatives — even as it missed on revenue expectations . Unfortunately, management's revenue outlook for the current quarter missed the mark. And an even bigger deceleration in cloud revenue growth is likely to keep upside in the stock capped for the near term. Still, we remain intrigued by Microsoft's investment in OpenAI and the viral ChatGPT platform. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) posted solid quarterly results , with sales and earnings coming in ahead of expectations. But similar to our concerns with fellow oil-and-gas firm Coterra, we think the stock could remain under pressure as investors price it based on expectations for lower future shareholder payouts. But we still see plenty of room for capital returns, given that break-even prices for oil remain well below current levels. Starbucks 's (SBUX) quarterly results fell short of analysts' expectations, largely a result of weak same-store sales in China. But with China continuing to reopen its economy, interim CEO Howard Schultz indicated that traffic trends in the current quarter are improving sequentially. Moreover, the coffee maker's U.S. business has shown impressive growth, giving us reason to believe that the rest of the year will look better than what we saw in the last quarter. The Ugly Devon Energy 's (DVN) fourth-quarter results were weighed down by both lower-than-expected production and realized prices. Poor cash-flow performance in the quarter resulted in a declared fixed-plus-variable dividend distribution that was below Wall Street's forecasts. Compounding the disappointing results, management guided for production to be below expectations for both the first quarter and full year 2023, while forecasting capital expenditures to be higher than expected. Emerson Electric (EMR) reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter results , but the shortfall was due to non-operating items like higher-than-expected stock-based compensation and foreign exchange headwinds. On the bright side, management reiterated its full year guidance for organic sales growth and adjusted earnings-per-share. At the same time, Emerson's hostile takeover bid for National Instruments (NATI) remains an overhang on the stock. This would have been a "not so bad" if management did a better job helping analysts understand its new reporting framework. Ford Motor (F) reported a messy fourth quarter , with adjusted earnings-per-share coming in well below analysts' forecasts, even as sales came in ahead of expectations. Though cash flow also came up short, it was enough for management to offer up a supplemental dividend, paying out shareholders for their patience. Execution at the automaker needs to improve. And if CEO Jim Farley fails to deliver when the company next reports, we will likely have no choice but to exit the position. Qualcomm 's (QCOM) delivered a slight quarterly earnings beat, but the market focused on the chipmaker's sales miss . CEO Cristiano Amon warned that weak smartphone demand would keep handset chip inventories elevated through at least the first half of 2023. Management also flagged they were beginning to see weakness from some of the company's internet of things and industrial customers – a new headwind on top of the smartphone chip inventory glut. As a result of these end-market slowdowns, guidance also came up short. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell testifies before a U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress" on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 7, 2023. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters