CNBC Investing Club

Here’s our fourth-quarter earnings report card for all the stocks in our portfolio

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell testifies before a U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress" on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 7, 2023.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Fourth-quarter earnings season is in the rearview mirror and most Club stocks reported results ahead of, or in line with, analysts' forecasts. But economic and geopolitical uncertainty were recurring themes in most of the reports, leading management teams to offer more cautious forward guidance.