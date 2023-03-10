Kuroda defends Bank of Japan's ultra-dovish stance in his final policy meeting

Haruhiko Kuroda, governor of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), at the central bank's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The BOJ shocked global markets in December when it widened its tolerance range to 50 basis points above and below its 0% target — up from 25 basis points previously. On Friday, the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds fell to 0.441%, below the upper ceiling of the central bank's tolerance range of 50 basis points above and below 0%. The Japanese yen weakened roughly 0.3% after the announcement and traded at 136.6 against the U.S. dollar. "Japan's economy, despite being affected by factors such as high commodity prices, has picked up as the resumption of economic activity has progressed," Bank of Japan said in its policy statement on Friday, concluding the two-day meeting.

"Financial conditions have been accommodative on the whole, although weakness in firms' financial positions has remained in some segments," the central bank said.

New BOJ leadership

Japan's upper house in parliament approved Ueda to be the next central bank governor, Kyodo reported. This sets the stage for the Japanese government to formally appoint Ueda after the lower house's approval on Thursday. The parliament also approved Shinichi Uchida and Ryozo Himino as the next Bank of Japan deputy governors, Kyodo said. The central bank held off changes to its yield curve control policy and inflation target, saying it will aim "to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent, as long as it is necessary for maintaining that target in a stable manner."

