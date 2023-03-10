Many of Europe's 'golden visa' programs are closing — but demand is up in this Mediterranean hotspot

Escaping to the Greek islands is the stuff of fantasy for many, at best lived out over a two-week vacation.

For others, it's a lifestyle choice. If, that is, they have the money to spend.

Greece has seen a surge in the number of people applying for its "residency by investment" program in 2022, even as such projects fall out of favor elsewhere.

Issuances of the country's "golden visa" scheme — which grants a five-year residency permit to individuals who invest a minimum of $250,000 in Greek real estate — almost doubled last year to 2,767, according to recent data from the Greek Ministry of Asylum and Migration.

That's up from 1,525 in 2021.

And while Chinese citizens are the program's top applicants, accounting for 63% of all applications since its inception in 2014, a new cohort of investors is emerging: wealthy Americans.

Applications from high-net-worth U.S. citizens surged 740% in 2021 alone, according to investment immigration firm Astons, positioning Greece as Americans' third preferred "residency by investment" destination after Portugal and the U.K.