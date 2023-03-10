Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. It was a volatile day on Wall Street as all three major indices closed down more than 1% Friday. Jim Cramer talked about First Republic Bank as its shares plummeted nearly 15% Friday. The decline came the same day regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank . Shares of SVB Financial Group fell more 62% in premarket trading on Friday before they were halted for the remainder of the day. The pros also discussed Apple , including Walter Piecyk of LightShed Partners, who detailed why his firm downgraded the iPhone maker's stock to sell from neutral . Piecyk added it's a tougher time to own Apple due to slowing demand for its products. Other names mentioned included DocuSign and Eli Lilly . Apple and Eli Lilly are both currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.