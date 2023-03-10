LIVE UPDATES

Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine reels from hypersonic missile attacks; Wagner group possibly taking 'tactical pause' in Bakhmut

Natasha Turak

Ukrainian emergency services are rushing to repair critical energy infrastructure that were hit in a barrage of Russian strikes a day prior. Much of the damage was carried out by Russia's powerful Khinzal hypersonic missile, which can evade air defenses. At least nine people have been killed in Ukraine, in areas across the country and as far west as Lviv.

The bloody battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut wages on, but Russian mercenary group Wagner may be taking a "tactical pause," according to the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank.

Kharkiv's governor reports that the energy situation in his city is "difficult," but that critical energy supplies and water have already been "almost completely restored."

Wagner group appears to be taking 'tactical pause' in Bakhmut, think tank says

Forces of the Russian mercenary group Wagner — thousands of whom have been fighting in Ukraine — are believed to be taking a "tactical pause" in the eastern city of Bakhmut, which has been entirely destroyed by fighting, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank.

"The Wagner Group's offensive operation in eastern Bakhmut appears to have entered a temporary tactical pause and it remains unclear if Wagner fighters will retain their operational preponderance in future Russian offensives in the city," the ISW wrote in a Twitter post.

The bloody battle for Bakhmut has been waging for months and has been likened to a "meat grinder" for the volume of casualties being produced by the fighting there. Moscow says Ukrainian forces are surrounded, which Kyiv denies.

Ukrainian officials say they are determined to hold the ravaged city, because a Russian victory there would mean a direct access route for its forces to the rest of Eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine reels from barrage of Russian hypersonic missile attacks

A view of bus depot after an artillery attack as one killed and another wounded in Volnovakha on the Russian-controlled territory on March 09, 2023.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

At least nine people in Ukraine are confirmed to have been killed by a wave of Russian hypersonic missile attacks fired Thursday. It is the first time Russia has used its powerful Kinzhal missiles, which can get past air defense systems, since the early months of its invasion — and the most intense day of strikes since late January.

The strikes hit critical Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which local emergency services are working rapidly to fix.

Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said of the attack: "High-precision long-range air, sea and land-based weapons, including the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system, hit key elements of Ukraine's military infrastructure."

Ukraine's military said it had not been able to intercept the six Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

"This was a major attack and for the first time with so many different types of missiles," a Ukrainian military spokesperson was cited by Reuters as saying. "It was like never before."

Maxar satellite images show before and after photos of the battle of Bakhmut

Maxar satellite images depict how the battle of Bakhmut has changed the landscape near the city.

Before: Images show only a handful of craters in fields just east of Bakhmut, Ukraine

Maxar satellite "before" imagery showing a only handful of craters in fields just east of Bakhmut, Ukraine. Please use: Satellite image (c) 2022 Maxar Technologies.
Maxar | Getty Images

After: Photos show hundreds of craters in the fields.

Maxar satellite imagery showing hundreds of craters in fields just east of Bakhmut, Ukraine. Please use: Satellite image (c) 2022 Maxar Technologies.
Maxar | Getty Images

Man killed, another wounded in Volnovakha, Ukraine

A man was killed, and another wounded, after an artillery attack in Volnovakha, Ukraine.

A view of bus depot after an artillery attack as one killed and another wounded in Volnovakha on the Russian-controlled territory on March 09, 2023.
