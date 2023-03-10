Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine reels from hypersonic missile attacks; Wagner group possibly taking 'tactical pause' in Bakhmut

Ukrainian emergency services are rushing to repair critical energy infrastructure that were hit in a barrage of Russian strikes a day prior. Much of the damage was carried out by Russia's powerful Khinzal hypersonic missile, which can evade air defenses. At least nine people have been killed in Ukraine, in areas across the country and as far west as Lviv.

The bloody battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut wages on, but Russian mercenary group Wagner may be taking a "tactical pause," according to the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank.

Kharkiv's governor reports that the energy situation in his city is "difficult," but that critical energy supplies and water have already been "almost completely restored."