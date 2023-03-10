Silicon Valley Bank blowup highlights deposit risks vs Treasurys

The dramatic decline of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has caused concerns about contagion risk. The bank is a major lender to Silicon Valley venture capital funds and startups. Startup firms have seen a dramatic slowdown in growth as higher rates have hurt their ability to grow and raise funds. Those startups have been burning through cash at a rapid clip, which means they have also been reducing the size of their bank accounts. To satisfy the withdrawals, SVB had to sell assets, including bonds and, because of rising yields, they had to sell their bond portfolio at a substantial loss ($1.8 billion). They also announced a capital raise of $2.25 billion. This has created some serious collateral damage in regional banks such as Zions, M & T Bank and Keycorp, but how much contagion risk is there? Banks don't normally have to sell assets to satisfy withdrawals, so SVB is unusual, however, it highlighted the fact that yields on Treasury bonds are so high now that it is starting to compete with bank deposits. That means banks will have to pay their depositors a higher rate, which will eat into profits. That is the heart of the problem. "Part of our thesis on Regional Banks was that quantitative tightening will lead to a reduction in deposits, which ... will create a significant need for wholesale funding at regional banks," Kabir Caprihan at JP Morgan said in a note last night, noting that deposits have declined by $422 billion in the banking system since the middle of last year. Gerard Cassidy at RBC Capital made similar comments this morning: "As a result of three consecutive quarters of declines in deposits in the U.S depository system, consternation has developed about this trend in deposits...We need to remind ourselves, however, that the Federal Reserve's monetary policies, i.e., QE (Quantitative Easing), have artificially increased deposits in the U.S. depository system, especially during the pandemic by an estimated $3.0 trillion. We envision that as the Federal Reserve continues with QT, the excess deposits it created will be drained from the banking system over time. As a result, banks that have not developed strong consumer deposit bases will be forced to 'pay up' for funding in the wholesale funding market, which includes taking down advances from the FHLB (Federal Home Loan Bank.)" The message: there may be smaller banks that are likely going to have to pay significantly more to keep their depositors. Wall Street has already sniffed that out. The biggest sector decliner yesterday was the small-cap Russell 2000. That makes sense: financials (mostly small banks) are far and away the biggest weighting in the Russell 2000: Russell 2000: sector weighting Financials 24% Health Care 12% Technology 9% Other 55%