As Silicon Valley Bank comes under pressure, here's a list of the 15 most-shorted banks

Investor anxiety over tech-focused SVB Financial 's fund-raising plans sent its shares tumbling Thursday , but short sellers have been targeting several other banks too, data shows. Crypto-focused bank Silvergate Capital was the most shorted stock among regional and national banks as of Feb. 28, according to the latest industry data compiled by FactSet. Short-sellers profit when a stock falls. They borrow shares to immediately sell them with plans to buy them back when the price is lower, making a profit from the difference. Short-sellers held over two-thirds of Silvergate's shares, betting on more declines in its stock price — despite a 90% slump over the past 12 months. Earlier this week, shares in the bank fell 36% after the crypto industry lender said it is winding down operations and liquidating its bank. The following table shows the 15 stocks with the highest percentage of shares held short. The selling on Wall Street gained steam Thursday after SVB Financial revealed plans to raise more than $2 billion in capital in a bid to offset losses from bond sales . The announcement spurred a sell-off across the financial sector as investors grew increasingly concerned that higher interest rates would result in banks facing losses on loans due to borrower defaults. The financial sector was the worst performing within the S & P 500 on Thursday, posting a 4.1% drop — its worst day since 2020. More than 5% of Silicon Valley Bank's shares, worth $340 million were held short, FactSet data reveals. New York-based Signature Bank , another crypto lender larger than Silvergate Capital, was also a target with 6% of its shares, or $344 million, held in short positions. — CNBC's Rohan Goswami, Ari Levy, and MacKenzie Sigalos contributed reporting.