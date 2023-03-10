This week's top performers include General Electric and two semiconductor makers

Wall Street is heading toward a losing week as concerns about how higher rates will impact loans outweighed glimpses of hope for cooling inflation in the latest jobs data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down more than 4% this week, while the S & P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are each on track for weekly losses as well. The three indexes have slid over the course of the week as investors readied for the latest data on labor and wages and grew cautious around financial stocks. Those losses come amid concerns over higher rates for longer. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted Tuesday that recent economic data "suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated ." On Friday, the government released a stronger-than-expected jobs report for February, though wages grew at a slower-than-forecast pace . Financials also sold off, driving down the broader market after Silicon Valley Bank Financial said it needed to raise capital to offset loan losses . The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Friday that Silicon Valley Bank had been closed by regulators, with the FDIC taking control of its deposits — marking the largest U.S. bank failure since the financial crisis. But some stocks were able to avoid the market's slide. CNBC Pro screened for the top 10 performers this week. The data, which is from FactSet, is current as of shortly after Friday's market open. Week-to-date numbers are through early Friday trading. General Electric posted the biggest weekly gain with a 6.1% advance. The majority of those gains came Thursday, when the company held its investor day. At the investor day, management provided an update on its aerospace business and Vernova, which is the name of its energy division. Morgan Stanley reiterated its overweight rating on the stock following the presentation, saying the aerospace business was building momentum and renewable energy had surprising potential for earnings upsides. "We agree with the market's positive view on GE's analyst day," analystsaid in a note to clients Friday. "While the bigger profit surprise came at Vernova, we believe the strong outlook and franchise strength at Aerospace over the coming years is more important for the equity narrative." Just over half of analysts rate the stock a buy, but the average analyst expects it to gain 2.6% over the next year after an outsized advance this week. General Electric has jumped 42.9% this year, more than recovering form last year's 11.3% drop. Closer to the middle of the pack, On Semiconductor added 2.9% this week. Roughly three-fifths of analysts covering the stock rate it a buy, with the average price target implying a 12.5% gain over the next 12 months. On Monday, On entered into a long-term supply agreement with BMW to support technology in the automaker's next generation of electric vehicles. The stock — along with Advanced Micro Devices , which added 2.4% this week — has also been helped by growing excitement around artificial intelligence, which some are expecting to broaden business opportunities for semiconductor makers. On popped 29.4% in 2023, putting it above where it ended both 2021 and 2022 after a period of boom and bust. Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices has gained 28% in 2023 after losing 55% in 2022. Just under three-fifths of analysts rate the stock a buy, with the average analyst's price target showing shares should rise 9.6% in the next year. ON AMD 5Y mountain ON and AMD Merck posted a more modest advance of 1.6% on the back of pharmaceutical news. The stock is liked by about three-fifths of analysts covering it, and the average price target implies upside of 11.6%. Its vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella were approved Monday to be injected through muscle tissue after previously being administered only through fatty tissue. Merck also shared results from trials related to closely followed treatments for pulmonary arterial hypertension, hypercholesterolemia and types of mesothelioma. The stock is down 2.4% this year, giving up a small portion of its 44.8% gain in 2022. — CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report