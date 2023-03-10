When it comes to passing wealth on to kids, women have very different ideas to men

"For women, legacy often means more than passing wealth down to the next generation; it also means being capable of positively impacting the lives of others," Marianna Mamou, head of "advice beyond investing" at UBS Global Wealth Management, told CNBC Make It.

Men and women have very different approaches to money — and that affects how they pass on wealth to their children.

Many women look beyond their family when thinking about what to do with their wealth, according to a new report from UBS that compiled surveys and data from the Swiss Bank and other sources.

"For women, legacy often means more than passing wealth down to the next generation; it also means being capable of positively impacting the lives of others," Marianna Mamou, head of "advice beyond investing" at UBS Global Wealth Management, told CNBC Make It.

For example, the way women invest their wealth is often aligned with their personal values or in service of causes. Those could be anything from supporting charities to helping their heirs start a business they believe in or purchase a home, the report says.

Women also view their wealth overall in a specific way according to the report.

"Women tend to perceive and value wealth mainly as a source of security and tend to focus on being financially secure and able to afford a certain lifestyle for themselves and their loved ones over the long term," it says.