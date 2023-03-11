CNBC Investing Club

After a wild, losing week for stocks, investors brace for more market-moving data

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill on March 3, 2022.
Pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Wall Street doesn't have much time to digest this week's market-moving news — including Friday's jobs report and the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank — before it has more economic data on its plate.