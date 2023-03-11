Why ChatGPT and AI are taking over the cold call, according to Salesforce leader

Generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT are changing the way that companies and salespeople are communicating with customers for the better, said Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce's Service Cloud business.

"You look at how salespeople work today, and most of them, they dread writing sales emails; they'd much rather be out there with customers," Shih said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday. "So they can offload those tasks that are more mundane … they want to focus on engaging with the customer and problem solving."

Shih drew a clear line between how generative AI can be utilized by the general person compared to business clients and enterprise users: "We're not talking about writing funny poems, we're talking about writing sales emails and customer service responses that agents can send to get back to customers faster."

Earlier this week, Salesforce launched what it called the first generative AI CRM technology, Einstein GPT. The updated software uses generative AI technology and OpenAI's advanced AI models that power ChatGPT to do things like create personalized emails for salespeople, responses for customer service representatives, and auto-generate code for developers, among other tasks.

"It's really about bringing enterprise-grade generative AI to our clients, whether those are small businesses or the largest companies in the world, and doing it in a way that's rooted in business outcomes," Shih said.