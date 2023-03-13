CNBC Investing Club

As the market digests the banking crisis, Morgan Stanley is a buy. But investors should sit tight on Wells Fargo

In the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, financial stocks are under pressure as the market assesses the ongoing fallout and impact on regional lenders. But we remain confident in our two bank holdings and think Morgan Stanley (MS) – down around 8% over the past three trading sessions – is now a buy.