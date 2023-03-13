Credit Suisse downgrades Logitech, says there's little hope for growth ahead

There's little hope for growth for Logitech this year, according to Credit Suisse. Analyst Serge Rotzer downgraded Logitech to neutral from outperform. "Given that there is little prospect of growth in the next six months in a challenging interest rate environment, we do not see any short-term catalysts, and we believe the holiday season (Q3) could become the first event to change the outlook," he wrote in a client note Monday. Rotzer noted that Logitech's margins may improve due to easing cost pressures, components supply and shipping congestion, as well as the reopening of China. "However, this is not enough to drive the share price, in our view, as we need to see sales growth to justify higher multiples," said the analyst. Credit Suisse forecasts Logitech's revenue to decline by an average of 10.5% in the fiscal years 2023 to 2024. The firm notes that Logitech's two main structural growth drivers, gaming and video collaboration, are currently struggling. Logitech only offered guidance for the first half half of fiscal year 2024, abstaining from a full-year outlook. "As guidance only covers the first six months of FY24 with a revenue decline between 18% and 22% and low visibility preventing guidance for the full year, uncertainty remains high," wrote Rotzer. Shares have plunged 15.5% in 2023 and dropped 25% in the last 12 months. —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.