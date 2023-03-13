Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' co-director accepted his Academy Award in a thrifted tuxedo

The Oscar red carpet is traditionally a place for Hollywood's top talent to dress up in brands like Prada and Versace.

But for Daniel Scheinert, who on Sunday night took home the Best Director Oscar along with partner Dan Kwan for their work on "Everything Everywhere All at Once," there was no need to get fitted for a new suit, let alone a brand name one.

According to Scheinert's mother, who accompanied him to the Academy Awards as his date, his tuxedo was purchased from a second-hand store in Scottsboro, Alabama.

The store, Unclaimed Baggage, is a thrift store that sells clothes and other goods found in lost luggage that don't get reunited with their owners.

Scheinert's mom told AL.com that they bought the tuxedo a few years back when he began to receive recognition for his filmmaking.

"Lo and behold, it fit his very tall, very skinny frame," she said.

His modest black tuxedo with a red shirt and black tie stood in stark contrast to the tux worn by co-director Dan Kwan, whose bespoke design from Goodfight got its own write-up in GQ.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" took home seven Oscars on Sunday night, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

