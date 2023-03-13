First Republic drops 70%, leads decline in bank stocks despite government's backstop of SVB

A First Republic Bank branch in New York, US, on Friday, March 10, 2023. First Republic Bank shares were halted after plunging by as much as 53% on Friday, the most intraday on record, as bank stocks are roiled by the fallout from SVB Financial Group.

San Francisco's First Republic shares lost 70% in premarket trading Monday after declining 33% last week. PacWest Bancorp dropped 37%, and Western Alliance Bancorp lost 29% in the premarket. Zions Bancorporation shed 11%, while KeyCorp fell 10%. Bank of America lost 6% in premarket trading, while Charles Schwab tumbled 20% early Monday.

First Republic Bank led a decline in bank shares Monday that came even after regulators' extraordinary actions Sunday evening to backstop all depositors in failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and offer additional funding to other troubled institutions.

The Federal Reserve created a new Bank Term Funding Program that will offer loans up to a year to banks in return for high quality collateral like Treasurys. The central bank also eased conditions at its discount window.

First Republic said Sunday it had received $70 billion in additional liquidity from from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase . The bank said this was before any funding it could get from the new Fed facility.

"First Republic's capital and liquidity positions are very strong, and its capital remains well above the regulatory threshold for well-capitalized banks," said founder Jim Herbert and CEO Mike Roffler in a statement.