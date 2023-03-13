HSBC buys Silicon Valley Bank UK, protecting deposits

The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) logo is seen through a rain-covered window.

LONDON — HSBC on Monday announced a deal to buy the U.K. subsidiary of the U.S. tech startup lender Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed on Friday.

HSBC confirmed that its U.K. ring-fenced subsidiary, HSBC UK Bank, had agreed to acquire SVB U.K. for £1 ($1.21). The assets and liabilities of SVB U.K.'s parent company are excluded from the transaction.

The acquisition "strengthens our commercial banking franchise and enhances our ability to serve innovative and fast-growing firms, including in the technology and life-science sectors, in the U.K. and internationally," said HSBC Group CEO Noel Quinn.

The sale, facilitated by the Bank of England in consultation with the U.K. Treasury, will protect the deposits of SVB U.K. clients, the Treasury said in a statement.

British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt stressed that the deal "ensures customer deposits are protected and can bank as normal, with no taxpayer support."

"The U.K.'s tech sector is genuinely world-leading and of huge importance to the British economy, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs," he added.

Hunt had on Sunday said that the U.K. administration and the Bank of England were working to "avoid or minimize" potential damage resulting from the U.K. branch of SVB.

In parallel, U.S. regulators on Sunday approved plans to backstop depositors and financial institutions linked with U.S. parent company SVB.