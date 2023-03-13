Club meeting recap: Jim Cramer sees a buying opportunity amid the fallout over SVB

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Monday's key moments. Equities rise Stick with Meta Buy here 1. Equities rise amid SVB upheaval Stocks climbed in midday trading Monday, reversing earlier losses, as investors anticipated the Federal Reserve could pause interest rate hikes amid the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on Friday. The S & P 500 climbed nearly 1%, while bond yields retreated, with that of the 2-year Treasury falling roughly 50 basis points. Still, bank stocks remained under pressure Monday — including Club holdings Wells Fargo (WFC) and Morgan Stanley (MS), down 6.4% and 1.2%, respectively. While the banking sector crisis has created significant market uncertainty, Jim Cramer said Monday that any pullback provides a buying opportunity for the Club. 2. Stick with Meta Club holding Meta Platforms (META) is "an incredible buy," Jim said Monday, as the company reportedly prepares for another round of layoffs over the coming months. Those staff cuts would come on top of the 11,000 workers Meta laid off late last year. Like many investors, we had been concerned CEO Mark Zuckerberg was spending too much in the metaverse at the expense of the technology company's profitable social media platforms. But since Zuckerberg delivered a fourth-quarter earnings beat last month and committed to a "year of efficiency," we have renewed confidence in the company's ability to grow profits. Meta stock, which has climbed more than 50% year-to-date, was up roughly 1.75% Monday, at $182.68 a share. 3. Buy here Jim on Monday called construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar (CAT) a buy for its expected revenue and earnings growth in 2024. Caterpillar is poised to benefit from a surge in U.S. infrastructure spending this year. While we're restricted from buying CAT Monday, we may look to add to our position this week. Meanwhile, we're buying up shares of Estee Lauder ( EL), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) — and putting four more on our buy list , including Caterpillar. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.