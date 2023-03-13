Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says sell any bounce on this government intervention, next leg of bear market has begun

The bear is back and raging in the wake of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank , and poised to hit new lows, according to Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief investment officer. "In other words, our view that the rally from October was nothing but a bull trap appears to have been solidified at this point," he wrote in a Monday note to clients. "We suggest selling any bounces on a government intervention to quell the immediate liquidity crisis at SVB and other institutions until we make new bear market lows, at a minimum." Last week's collapse of SVB signals that the economy's experiencing the impacts of the Federal Reserve's tightening. Still, Wilson sees a murky path ahead for the market, believing that earnings growth expectations remain "materially too high" and markets are more likely to "price that risk more quickly." An end to this volatile bear market won't come until investors see earnings disappointments priced in before those revisions appear, Wilson said. This could also mark the beginning of a sharp move in the earnings revision process that brings price-to-earnings multiples as low as 13 to 15 times and creates the "final low" for this bear market, he added. "In short, Fed policy is starting to bite, and it's unlikely to reverse even if the Fed were to pause its rate hikes or quantitative tightening--i.e., the die is cast for further earnings disappointments relative to consensus and company expectations," he wrote. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting