Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Illumina, First Republic, Seagen and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell.

First Republic — Shares of First Republic cratered more than 64% before the bell, building on last week's losses. Shares led a decline in bank stocks despite plans from the government to backstop depositors of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Seagen — Shares soared more than 18% in early market trading on news it will be acquired by Pfizer in a deal worth roughly $43 billion, which will boost Pfizer's cancer treatment portfolio as it endures a decline in Covid-19 product sales. Pfizer offered $229 in cash per share of Seagen, a 32.7% upside to Friday's closing price.

Illumina — Shares of the biotech company rose 8.2% after The Wall Street Journal reported that billionaire activist Carl Icahn is preparing a proxy fight at Illumina. Icahn is arguing the company cost its shareholders about $50 billion after pushing through a risky acquisition despite facing opposition from regulators, the Journal said.

PacWest Bancorp, Western Alliance Bancorp — Regional lenders PacWest Bancorp's shares fell by more than 40% while Western Alliance's stock fell by more than 51%, with both banks stinging from the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. In an attempt to calm investors, both banks said on Friday that their liquidity and deposits remained strong.

Bank of America , JP Morgan , Citigroup — Shares of major banks saw significant losses in early market trading, after the closure of two major banks has spread fear among investors and pushed regulators to further clamp down on risks associated with the bank closures. Bank of America lost 4.2%, JP Morgan shed about 1.4%, and Citi was down 2.25%.

Charles Schwab — Shares declined by more than 6.6% before the bell. Citi upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, however, saying the company's 23% decline over the last two trading days gives it a "compelling" risk-reward ratio. Citi expects near-term revenue and earnings headwinds from rising funding costs and continued client cash sorting, which it believes are already reflected in the current stock price.

PNC — Shares lost nearly 5.2% early Monday morning after the bank decided against bidding on Silicon Valley Bank as regulators struggle to find buyers for the failed bank.

Roku — Roku's shares fell more than 2% before the bell. The streaming and media company said in a Friday SEC filing that around $487 million, or 26%, of its cash reserves are stuck at Silicon Valley Bank.

Petco Health and Wellness — Shares slipped less than 1% after the company was downgraded by Citi to neutral from buy. The Wall Street firm cited continued weakness in discretionary spending and the potential for consumers to trade down to cheaper offerings among the reasons for the call.