Silicon Valley's 'greed and avarice' have 'finally come home to roost' in SVB collapse, trader says

Andrey Rudakov | Bloomberg | Getty Images

SVB Financial Group's holdings — assets such as U.S. Treasurys and government-backed mortgage securities viewed as safe — were hit by the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes, and their value dropped dramatically. The company's tipping point came Wednesday, when SVB announced it had sold $21 billion worth of its securities at a roughly $1.8 billion loss and said it needed to raise $2.25 billion to meet clients' withdrawal needs and fund new lending. That news sent its stock price plunging and triggered a panic-induced wave of withdrawals from VCs and other depositors. Within a day, SVB stock had tanked 60% and led to a loss of more than $80 billion in bank shares globally.

Regulators asleep at the wheel?

Many market analysts say that regulators have been asleep at the wheel. SVB's strategy — relying heavily on corporate deposits as opposed to retail and holding a large proportion of assets in loans and securities — actually made it significantly riskier than many other banks. Some argue that the bank's downfall was due to its leaders' greed for yield: its holdings were disproportionately exposed to long-term interest rates, which are at a 15-year high in an effort to bring down inflation. The increased rates hit the value of SVB's securities, which subsequently damaged depositors' confidence. "SVB was in a league of its own: a high level of loans plus securities as a percentage of deposits, and very low reliance on stickier retail deposits as a share of total deposits," Michael Cembalest, J.P. Morgan's chairman of market and investment strategy, wrote in a weekend note to clients. The lender, he said, "carved out a distinct and riskier niche than other banks, setting itself up for large potential capital shortfalls in case of rising interest rates, deposit outflows and forced asset sales." This is more the product of a faulty system than the bank itself, Fitz-Gerald argued. Concerning federal and state regulators, he said, "I would submit not only are they complicit, they had a hand in designing this mess.... SVB did what they needed to do, arguably, within the structure of rules that are the problem. So, to me, it's the system that's broken, or at least needs to be seriously reviewed here."