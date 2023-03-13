Stablecoin USDC nearly regains $1 peg after Circle says $3.3 billion held with SVB will be available

In this photo illustration, a woman holds a smartphone with the USD Coin (USDC) logo displayed on the screen.

USD Coin (USDC) came close to regaining its dollar peg on Monday after Circle, which issues the stablecoin, said that the $3.3 billion it held with the now-collapsed Silicon Valley Bank will be "fully available" when U.S. banks open.

USDC is a type of cryptocurrency called a stablecoin which is supposed to be pegged one-to-one with the U.S. dollar . It is backed by real assets including U.S. Treasurys and cash and is the second-largest stablecoin in existence, behind tether .

Last week Circle said that $3.3 billion of its cash reserve is with SVB. After the bank's collapse, USDC lost its $1 peg, falling as low as 86 cents on Saturday, according to CoinDesk data.

Circle said in total, it holds about $9.7 billion in cash. $5.4 billion of that is now held with BNY Mellon.