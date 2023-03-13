What are dual-class shares and why do they matter for investors like us?

Public companies with dual-class stock structures are set up in a way that often gives chief executives outsized influence over the direction of the firm. That can be advantageous when trying to quickly execute a new strategy, restructure or shift priorities – but it can also dilute the influence of regular shareholders like us. Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), Ford Motor (F) and Estee Lauder (EL) are the four Club holdings that maintain a dual-class structure. That means each company has two or more classes of shares, whereby one class carries more voting power than the other. The class with more authority is generally reserved for founders, executives and other decision makers at the firm. We prefer companies with single-class stock structures because the votes of regular shareholders are given equal weight to that of the CEO and other executives, making it easier to hold management accountable. Still, dual-class shares would not necessarily limit us from investing in a company, given that our investment philosophy is predicated on a firm's fundamentals, rather than its governance structure. How does a dual-class structure work? Dual-class stock structures generally designate shares as part of Class A or Class B, with one carrying more weight than the other. Company founders, executives or family members are usually eligible for this class of shares. Depending on how the company decides to structure the stock, that could mean 10 or more votes for every share owned when shareholders gather at the annual meeting. By contrast, at companies with single class structures, voting rights are proportionate to the number of shares owned, which is typically one vote per share. That allows all shareholders to vote equally on issues that could influence a company's future, such elections for the board of directors. Historically, founder-led companies have been more inclined to adopt a dual-class structure — giving majority voting power to the founder, who in turn has the ultimate authority over the direction of the enterprise. "Much of the increase in dual-class firms is due to the increase in founder control ," according to a report from the European Corporate Governance Institute. Google Co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page took their nascent firm, now Alphabet, public in 2004 with a dual-class stock structure. Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder and current CEO of Facebook, now Meta, followed suit when he launched an initial public offering (IPO) for the company in 2012. "One of the things that's quite common that you'll see especially in founder-led companies is dual-class share structures," said Mark Shmulik, an analyst at Bernstein. "This means that for big decisions to come through there's just a lot less room for flexibility from a governance perspective," he added. A majority of publicly-traded companies have single-class structures, but in recent decades more firms have been going public with dual classes of shares. In 1997, which marked the height of the dot-com boom, 10.5% of the 474 companies that went public that year did so with dual classes of shares, according to analysis compiled by Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the University of Florida. And that number has been growing. Out of the 311 companies that went public in 2021, a record 101 IPOs, or 32.5%, issued dual-stock structures. Advantages A dual-class structure allows founders, C-suite executives or key investors to maintain control and execute their long-term vision for the business. It also makes it easier to fend off pressure from activist shareholders or board members pushing for significant changes at the company, while not having to bow to short-term market developments. Dual-class shares "create a corporate structure that is designed for stability over long-term horizons," Google's Brin and Page wrote in their first founders' letter to shareholders in August 2004. "In the transition to public ownership, we have set up a corporate structure that will make it harder for outside parties to take over or influence Google. This structure will also make it easier for our management team to follow the long-term, innovative approach," the letter continued. Eight years later, in Google's 2012 founders' letter, they reiterated their support for the company's dual-class structure . "We have protected Google from outside pressure and the temptation to sacrifice future opportunities to meet short-term demands. Long-term product investments like Chrome and YouTube, which now enjoy phenomenal usage, were made with a significant degree of independence," Brin and Page wrote. When Zuckerberg took a similar route with Facebook's IPO, the company issued two classes of common stock: Class A common stock was entitled to one vote and Class B common stock was entitled to 10 votes, giving its holders 96% of the voting power along with concentrated voting control under Zuckerberg. "By focusing on our mission and building great services, we believe we will create the most value for our shareholders and partners over the long-term — and this in turn will enable us to keep attracting the best people and building more great services," Zuckerberg wrote in a letter to shareholders at the time of the IPO. Drawbacks The centralized corporate governance approach inherent in the dual-class structure can pose risks to the interests of minority shareholders. "There are serious governance problems with the model where you have two classes of stock and where the founder controls the entire enterprise," said Bill George, a professor at Harvard Business School and former CEO of Medtronic (MDT). In 2017, Club holding Constellation Brands (STZ) – which then had a dual-class structure – took a nearly 10% stake in Canadian cannabis firm Canopy Growth (CGC), for roughly $190 million. The alcoholic beverage company invested a further $4 billion in Canopy the next year. The deals were pushed by founding family member and controlling shareholder Robert Sands, who was CEO of Constellation at the time, giving average investors little say. Canopy Growth ultimately proved to be a disappointing investment, resulting in losses and write-downs for Constellation. Finally, late last year, Constellation eliminated its dual-class structure in an important corporate governance change that was undoubtedly in the interest of investors like us — and the long-term valuation of the company. Common shareholders who don't support how executives are running a company have few routes to recourse in a dual-class system, as controlling shareholders aren't obligated to respond to their suggestions. That translates into a lack of democratic governance at the top, limiting executives' accountability to shareholders — a development George said can be "extremely destructive." In the case of Meta, George said, the board of directors is more of an advisory board where members can share their professional opinions. But Zuckerberg ultimately makes the final call. "Mark Zuckerberg did not really have a board in [the] context we would think of a normal corporate board...he could make decisions arbitrarily," George explained. That was evident when Zuckerberg shifted the company's focus to investing heavily in the metaverse starting in late 2021, at the expense of the firm's traditional social media apps. Still, average investors revolted in 2022, sending the stock tumbling by nearly 65% throughout the year. Wall Street's dissatisfaction ultimately forced Zuckerberg to start reining in costs and commit to a "year of efficiency" in 2023, allowing the stock to climb nearly 50% so far this year. "Dual-class shares are a risk that shareholders need to price into the valuation of the firm," according to Chris Marangi, co-chief investment officer for value at Gabelli Funds, a Meta investor. Marangi said the dual-share structure requires "an extra level of diligence" on the part of investors, but added that he's ultimately comfortable with Zuckerberg exercising majority control since investors can increase returns in the long run. "We're being compensated for taking that risk with the upside that we see in the stock over time," Marangi said. Bottom line Dual-class shares are not ideal, but they're not a deal breaker either. This structure hasn't materially influenced our investment decisions, but it's a risk about which we're keenly aware. Since we're minority-voting shareholders in companies with multi-class structures, our contribution in decision making is tempered by powerful shareholders with controlling votes. But if the underlying fundamentals of a company are solid — and the economic climate is conducive to an investment — then the company stands to grow its revenue and earnings, making its stock structure a secondary concern. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. 