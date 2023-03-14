Club holdings Estee Lauder and Honeywell made news Tuesday. Here are our takes

Club holdings Estee Lauder (EL) and Honeywell (HON) are in the news Tuesday. Here are the headlines and the implications for the Club's investment thesis for each. Cowen initiates coverage of Estee Lauder EL 1Y mountain Estee Lauder's stock performance over the past 12 months. The news: Cowen started coverage of Club holding Estee Lauder Tuesday with an outperform rating and a price target of $280. In a research note Tuesday, Cowen said the luxury beauty company's iconic portfolio of brands, geographic and category diversification, and consumer loyalty are all catalysts for driving EL's sales growth higher. The firm highlighted EL's digital innovation to attract more customers combined with its product innovation should support top-line growth of 6% to 8% for the company. Moreover, Cowen analysts expect EL's authority in prestige beauty to unlock opportunities across regions, especially in China and other emerging markets. The rebound in the China region, which makes up about a third of the company's revenue, should be reflected in EL's fourth quarter and in fiscal year 2024, analysts said. Shares of EL were trading 2% higher Tuesday at roughly $240 apiece. The Club's take: Estee Lauder is one of the best consumer stocks to play the reopening of China after it ditched its zero-Covid policy. China is a growth market for EL, which means as the rebound in the region continues, the stock should also run higher. We saw the recent pullback in the stock as an opportunity to add to our EL position on Monday following a positive read through of Ulta Beauty 's (ULTA) solid earnings last week , which delivered double-digit growth in its prestige skincare line. While EL stock is down roughly 6% for the month, our view on the beauty industry remains positive, as pent-up demand is waiting to be unleashed at duty-free shops in airports across China. We reiterate our 1 rating on the stock. Honeywell appoints new CEO HON 1Y mountain Honeywell's stock performance over the past 12 months. The news: Honeywell on Tuesday announced Darius Adamczyk is stepping down as CEO as of June 1 and will be succeeded by Vimal Kapur, the company's president and COO. Kapur, who has been with Honeywell for 34 years, was appointed to the industrial giant's board of directors on Monday to "ensure a seamless leadership transition and position Honeywell for continued outperformance versus peers," according to the press release . As COO, Kapur had led the creation of new customer solutions, supporting customers in their digital and sustainability transformations. Adamczyk, who was appointed to CEO in 2016, will stay at the company as executive chairman. The Club's take: One of the key reasons we like Honeywell is because of its stellar management team. We view Darius Adamczyk as a strong leader who has "created a lot of value," Jim Cramer said Tuesday. At the same time, we're confident that the appointment of Kapur will be a smooth transition. He has more than three decades of working at the company and extensive experience in supporting customer relations. Jim said he expects to see new changes under Kapur, like how Adamczyk undid a lot of businesses when he became CEO. After all, Kapur needs to set the course and do what he thinks is appropriate to further strengthen the business in a tough operating environment. Honeywell is a high-quality industrial giant with strong end markets, but its aerospace segment stands out as the best performer for revenue growth. Meanwhile, the company could still face challenges from supply chain constraints and input cost inflation — headwinds we hope to see the new CEO tackle. HON stock is down about 11% year-to-date and we view any further weakness as a potential buying opportunity. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long EL, HON. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

An Estee Lauder pop-up store is seen inside daimaru Department Store on Nanjing Road Pedestrian street in Shanghai, China, August 6, 2021. Costfoto | Future Publishing | Getty Images