Club meeting recap: Cramer says Meta is 'rapidly becoming my favorite stock'

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Tuesday's key moments. Stocks rise Meta restructuring Buying opportunities 1. Stocks rise on CPI data Stocks jumped Tuesday morning after fresh government data showed inflation rose by 6% in February year over year, down from a 6.4% annual rise in January and in line with analysts' forecasts, according to the monthly consumer price index (CPI). "It wasn't a great number, but it wasn't a bad number," Jim Cramer said. Equities were also boosted by an oversold market, at minus 7.04%, according to the S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator . "When the Oscillator hits minus 5, we have a coiled spring even on okay news," Jim said of the market's positive response to the CPI data. Meanwhile, investors continued to weigh the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and how that may influence the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates when the central bank convenes next week. The S & P 500 was up more than 2% in midmorning trading Tuesday. 2. Meta's restructuring continues Club holding Meta Platforms (META) is "rapidly becoming my favorite stock in the portfolio," Jim said Tuesday after the social media giant announced a restructuring plan that includes 10,000 job cuts. Those headcount reductions come on top of the 11,000 workers Meta laid off late last year. The news is in line with CEO Mark Zuckerberg's commitment to make 2023 the "year of efficiency" as he tries to demonstrate to Wall Street that he's serious about reining in spending after overinvesting in the metaverse. Meta stock is up about 2% on annual basis, and nearly 60% year-to-date. Shares soared roughly 5% midmorning on the layoff news, to around $190 apiece. 3. Looking for buying opportunities Club holdings Morgan Stanley (MS) and Caterpillar (CAT) are both buys at current levels, Jim reiterated Tuesday. Morgan Stanley should emerge a winner from the current banking crisis , given its pivot towards asset management. Construction manufacturing group Caterpillar is poised to benefit from billions of dollars in U.S. government infrastructure spending starting this year. We added to our position in Caterpillar earlier on Tuesday, buying up 30 shares at roughly $227.50 apiece. On Monday, we bought additional shares of Estee Lauder (EL), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.