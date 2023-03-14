History of financial shocks shows this banking tumult could be a buying opportunity

If history is any guide, financial events like the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank could present an attractive buying opportunity for investors in the months ahead. Data compiled by Deutsche Bank macro strategist Alan Ruskin tracking several major financial events in recent history shows that the S & P 500 has gained a median of 19% a year after those incidents. While the fallout from SVB's failure could present more problems than many recent financial events, the aftershocks should fall short of the havoc wreaked in the wake of 2008's financial crisis, he wrote in a Tuesday note. .SPX YTD mountain S & P 500 so far this year The data from Deutsche Bank comes just days after investors experienced the second largest bank collapse in history, with regulators seizing control of Silicon Valley Bank after its attempts to raise capital failed . Over the weekend, Signature Bank was also shuttered as spooked customers withdrew deposits . Despite the wreckage the failures brought to financial markets — and regional banking stocks — history shows that these incidents could present a good buying opportunity for investors, with interest rates typically declining in their wake. "For equities the tendency has been to go into the crisis with considerable weakness, as the crises develop, and on balance be up over the next 1 and 3 months," Ruskin wrote. "The 2008 crisis is typically the exception to this rule," he added, noting that equity performance in the three months that follow is "rarely bleak" across the board, with the S & P 500 gaining a median of 7% in that period and 2% one month out. Of the crises highlighted, the bankruptcy of Orange County, California in 1994 saw a roughly 34% surge in the benchmark index a year later. The market tumbled nearly 41% and posted the worst return of the group in the wake of Bear Stearns' 2008 bankruptcy. Aside from the 1987 stock market crash and 1994 Orange County bankruptcy, history also shows that these incidents can also result in good news for rates. The fed funds rate fell by a median of 80 basis points a year after these incidents, with the biggest decline occurring after Bear Stearns' bankruptcy. Yields on the 2-year and 10-year Treasurys also tend to fall, posting a median decline of 70 and 50 basis points, respectively, in the year following a crisis. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting