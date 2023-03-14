Ex-fugitive in $100 million New Jersey deli case leaves Thailand for U.S. court hearing

Peter Coker Jr., left, is issued search warrants from police at his villa on the southern resort island of Phuket, Thailand, Jan. 11, 2023.

A former fugitive charged with stock manipulation in the bizarre case of a money-losing New Jersey deli once valued at $100 million was flying in custody from Thailand late Tuesday, en route to a planned court appearance in the United States, his lawyer said.

The defendant, fallen Hong Kong businessman Peter Coker Jr., is expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Newark, N.J., as early as Wednesday afternoon, or as late as Thursday, the attorney John Azzarello told CNBC.

Coker Jr., 54, was arrested in the resort area of Phuket, Thailand, in mid-January. He was apprehended more than three months after the well-publicized arrests in North Carolina of his two co-defendants: his father Peter Coker Sr., and James Patten.

Since his arrest by Thai authorities, Coker Jr. had been held in a Bangkok jail and was awaiting transport to the U.S., having waived extradition.

Azzarello said that Coker Jr.'s legal team "is still in discussions with" the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey on a possible bail package. He would not comment on whether prosecutors were opposed to a judge releasing Coker Jr. on bond.

A spokesman for the prosecutors' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.