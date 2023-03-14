Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine derailment

Ohio sued rail company Norfolk Southern over the derailment of a train carrying toxic materials in East Palestine last month, the state's attorney general announced Tuesday.

The lawsuit alleges several violations of state and federal law pertaining to hazardous waste, water pollution, air pollution and operational negligence, said Dave Yost, the state's attorney general, during a press briefing. The state is seeking damages, civil penalties and a "declaratory judgement that Norfolk Southern is responsible," he said.

"This derailment was entirely avoidable," Yost said, adding that Norfolk Southern has seen an 80% increase in accidents over the last decade. "The fallout from this highly preventable accident is going to reverberate through Ohio and Ohioans for many years to come."

Representatives for Norfolk Southern were not immediately available to comment.

On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern freight train with 11 tank cars carrying hazardous materials derailed near Ohio's border with Pennsylvania and subsequently ignited, spurring concerns of environmental and health impacts for the surrounding community.