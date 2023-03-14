Op-ed: Silicon Valley Bank collapse will hurt startup ecosystem, despite bailout

In the short-term, regulators have found a solution for Silicon Valley Bank depositors and, we hope, calmed the fears of a wider run on regional banks. Now, attention will shift to the longer-term crisis facing the global system for financing innovation. The much admired U.S. system for producing innovation has just received a body blow, and the turmoil that led to the death of Silicon Valley Bank isn't over.

We are here as two women working in tech and finance to call for a serious examination of the financing needs of today's innovators — in the medium-term as they struggle to survive the current turmoil, and in the long term as they develop the innovations that result in economic growth.

Silicon Valley Bank, founded in 1983, was born in a time when Silicon Valley was a synonym for "tech" and "innovation." This is no longer the case. Over the past 50 years, the tech community has evolved into a global system that supports many different kinds of innovation. SVB was the crown jewel of banks and the venture capital industry, not just in Silicon Valley, but globally.

The huge venture funds and $100-million startups based in California still get attention, but investors and tech companies around the world look far different from this stereotype. They are mainly small business owners, who are in turn often stalwart employers and supporters of their communities.

Geographically, this community is widespread. In the Midwest, former Rust Belt and Southern United States, where Silicon Valley and its bank were held up as exemplars, there are likely hundreds of companies and venture capital funds with accounts and loans at the bank, and many more at other mid-size banks. Small, specialized and mid-size banks are often better at giving small business owners financial products and introducing them to others who might help them. They can also provide more industry-specific guidance.

With a decline in overall venture capital funding, the concurrent rise in interest rates and the uncertainty of the current climate, paths to growth and expansion for small businesses will dim. The prospects today are challenging for tech entrepreneurs because their businesses are inherently risky to begin with. Market fluctuations can impact their journeys quickly and very significantly.

What the tech startup community actually looks like

Though tech startups that get millions of dollars in finance are the ones in the headlines, the vast majority of tech firms run on a shoestring budget. Collectively, they employ millions of people. Two years ago researchers at the University of North Carolina and the National Venture Capital Association found 3.8 million employees at firms that received venture investment between 1990 and 2020 — 62.5% of them were outside California, Massachusetts and New York.

Startups and venture funds that we personally know in Upstate New York and Massachusetts are depositors in SVB; these communities are far from the more famous tech communities of Palo Alto or San Francisco.

Some 2,500 venture capital firms had accounts at SVB. It's easy to picture these as large firms, and a tiny handful of famous venture firms have hundreds of employees. But the median venture firm in the United States had $56 million in assets, according to the National Venture Capital Association, investing the money in startups on behalf of wealthy individuals and funds. That median size means many firms have revenue under $1 million.

Angel investors and operators also banked extensively at SVB; those operations – mostly solo businesses – are much smaller.