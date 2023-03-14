Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Meta . Shares jumped 7% after the company announced plans to lay off 10,000 employees . These cuts follow an earlier round of eliminations , announced in November, affecting more than 11,000 workers. The experts also talked about First Republic Bank . Shares skyrocketed nearly 27%, following a 61% decline Monday. The stock's move Tuesday was in line with other regional banks trying to rebound from selloffs sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Financial services giant Charles Schwab rebounded as well and closed up 9%. Other names mentioned included Nvidia and Palo Alto Networks . Meta, Palo Alto, and Nvidia are all currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.