Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: First Republic, Western Alliance, Uber, Lyft and more

A traveler walks toward the Uber rideshare vehicle pickup area at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on February 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

First Republic Bank — The San Francisco-based bank stock jumped 45% after closing down 61.8% on Monday. First Republic shares rose amid a broader rebound in regional bank stocks. Western Alliance Bancorp and KeyCorp climbed 33% and 16%, respectively. Separately, Western Alliance rose after Wells Fargo reiterated its overweight rating on the stock, saying the risk/reward is attractive for the stock.

Uber , Lyft , Doordash — Shares of ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, and order delivery firm Doordash, rose more than 5% each after a California appeals court said the companies can continue to treat their drivers as independent contractors. That overturned a lower court decision that prevented them from doing so.

Credit Suisse — The bank stock fell by about 1.6% after Credit Suisse said it had found "material weaknesses" in its financial reporting processes for 2022 and 2021. Earlier Thursday morning, shares fell by 5% to hit a new all-time low.

United Airlines — The airline fell 5.4% in the premarket, a day after forecasting a first-quarter loss. United cited weaker demand growth compared with other months and higher fuel costs. It expects an adjusted quarterly loss of between 60 cents and $1 per share, more than its previous forecast of adjusted earnings of 50 cents and $1 per share.

Buzzfeed — Buzzfeed shares dropped 10% after the internet media company issued a weak first-quarter revenue outlook. Buzzfeed guided for revenue of $61 to $67 million, compared to expectations of $83.6 million, according to FactSet. Otherwise, the firm beat sales expectations in its fourth quarter results, according to FactSet.

Gitlab — Shares plunged 29% after GitLab issued a softer-than-expected outlook. It posted fiscal-year 2024 revenue guidance of $529 million to $533 million, lower than a Refinitiv forecast of $586.4 million. Otherwise, the firm reported a beat on the top and bottom lines in its fourth quarter results, per Refinitiv.

Honeywell International — Honeywell shares rose 0.4% after the conglomerate announced that Vimal Kapur, president and chief operating officer, will succeed Darius Adamczyk as CEO. The transition will take place on June 1.

Match Group — Shares added 2% after Barclays upgraded Match Group to overweight from equal weight, saying it's transitioned to a value stock from an Internet growth stock over the past few years.

Southwest Airlines — Shares rose 0.5% after Southwest Airlines CEO said it would increase winter staffing and equipment to avoid a repeat of mass cancelations over the holiday season.

Cvent , Blackstone — Cvent shares dropped more than 3% after the meetings and events tech firm said it would be acquired by Blackstone in a $4.6 billion transaction. Blackstone shares rose 1.8%.

— CNBC's Michelle Fox contributed reporting