Warren unveils bill to repeal Trump-era bank deregulation she says led to SVB, Signature collapses

WASHINGTON — A group of Democratic senators introduced new legislation Tuesday to repeal Trump-era bank deregulations they say created the conditions that allowed for the dramatic collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the closure of Signature Bank since Friday.

The new bill lowers the threshold at which banks deemed "too big to fail" are subjected to enhanced federal supervision under the 2010 Dodd Frank Act.

Under Dodd-Frank, the tighter capital and liquidity requirements, known as "enhanced prudential standards" were applied to any bank with consolidated assets of $50 billion or more.

Right away, mid-sized banks, including SVB, began lobbying Congress for an exemption from the tighter oversight rule. In 2018, the lobbying paid off, when Republican majorities in the House and Senate voted to raise the bank asset threshold to $250 billion, and then-President Donald Trump signed it into law.

On the Senate floor Tuesday, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mass., drew a straight line from the 2018 deregulation effort to the 2023 failure of SVB and Signature.

"The weakened rules permitted banks like SVB and Signature to load up on risks, run up their profits, pay their executives, giant bonuses, and eventually blow the banks to pieces," said Warren.

Silicon Valley Bank had roughly $209 billion in assets when the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation shuttered it on Friday while Signature had $110.4 billion in assets when the New York Department of Financial Services took it over Sunday.

A longtime critic of the banking industry, Warren is one of the chief sponsors of the new legislation, which would lower the asset threshold for enhanced prudential measures back to its original $50 billion level.