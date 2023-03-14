Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Tesla, First Republic, Charles Schwab, Match & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday: Barclays upgrades Match to overweight from equal weight Barclays said in its upgrade of Match that it sees "strong cash flow generation." " MTCH shares have been a large underperformer YTD with shares down 15% vs. S & P 500 up 1%, mainly due to concerns that Tinder payer growth has peaked." Read more about this call here . Jefferies initiates Academy Sports as buy Jefferies said the sporting goods retailer is "best-in-class." " ASO is our top pick in sporting goods retail. Value-oriented market positioning, best-in-class unit economics ( > 40% higher EBITDA / store than DKS), longest unit growth runway ( > 3x), and an attractive valuation." Evercore ISI reiterates Apple as outperform Evercore said its analysis shows Apple's premium is justified. "However, we would argue that, in the current macro backdrop, AAPL's premium is not only justified but could further expand – given premium efficiency metrics (ROIC, ROE, etc.) and solid FCF + capital return." Wells Fargo reiterates PNC as overweight Wells said PNC should benefit from a "flight to quality." "Our meetings with top PNC executives were remarkable for the degree it felt like any other day in the midst of such market turmoil. PNC should benefit from a flight to quality." Wolfe upgrades Roku to peer perform from underperform Wolfe said in its upgrade of Roku that profit margins are improving. "With beatable advert. guidance & a new attitude about expenses, we upgrade Peer Perform." Bernstein reiterates Tesla as underperform Bernstein said Tesla shares are still overvalued. "While Tesla's 2023 volume target of ~1.8M seems achievable, we believe that Tesla will likely need to further reduce prices to hit volume expectations for 2024 and beyond as competition intensifies." Deutsche Bank reiterates Charles Schwab as buy Deutsche said liquidity risks for Charles Schwab are overblown. "Throughout this banking crisis that began Thursday, we believe SCHW did not have credible risk of a rapid and substantial client drawdown of deposits that would create significant pressures on its liquidity." Read more about this call here. Stephens reiterates First Republic Bank as overweight Stephens said it's standing by shares of the regional bank. "Changing market expectations around future interest rates should benefit FRC, though evaluating the EPS upside is premature. Rating OW." Wells Fargo reiterates Western Alliance Bancorp as overweight Wells said it's standing by shares of the regional bank. "We view the risk/reward as attractive here for WAL with shares trading at 60% of TBV and come away with a new renewed sense of optimism following our conversation with mgt." Read more about this call here. MoffettNathanson reiterates Netflix as market perform Moffett said it still has concerns about the streaming giant's model. "In a perfect world, there would be enough company disclosure and publicly available information to produce a Netflix model that delivers a high degree of long-term confidence. Unfortunately, that isn't the case right now." Wells Fargo reiterates American Express as overweight Wells said investors should buy the dip in American Express shares. "We hosted an investor meeting with Chairman & CEO Steve Squeri / CFO Jeff Campbell. We came away with confidence in our Top Pick and believe they're very much on track to hit '23 rev guidance. We're buyers of the stock on the pullback." Needham upgrades TrueCar to buy from hold Needham said in its upgrade of the new and used car website company that it's playing "offense." " TRUE's combination of leverage to new vehicle sales as the industry slowly returns to normal and changes to TRUE's business model help us get comfortable playing offense, while TRUE's cash balance and further potential interest from strategic industry partners adds comfort on the defensive side." Canaccord upgrades Newmont Mining to buy from hold Canaccord said in its upgrade of the gold mining company that it sees modes upside and growth ahead. "We view Newmont as offering investors a steady gold production profile centered on geopolitically stable jurisdictions, with a deep project pipeline, strong balance sheet and FCF generation, and a proven operating team." Cowen initiates Estee Lauder as outperform Cowen said in its initiation of Estee Lauder that it's a "resilient icon poised for reinvention." " EL's iconic brand portfolio, geographic/category diversification, & deep customer loyalty drive stable +HSD% (high single digit) sales growth. EL's prestige focus, M & A track record, innovation, & seasoned management differentiate it." Bank of America reiterates Amazon as buy Bank of America said it's standing by its buy rating on shares of Amazon. "Our top large cap stock idea for lower inflation and lower interest rate scenarios is Amazon , which has built out its retail distribution advantage during the pandemic, is working through a negative impact on eCommerce sales from higher inflation and shift to leisure spend, and has longer-duration cash flow that could benefit from lower discount rates." Bernstein reiterates Alphabet as outperform Bernstein said it sees Alphabet's cloud business turning profitable. "In a sea of unknowns, it's time for Google's cloud business to change the narrative and prove to investors that the expensive bet was worth it. We believe that Google's Cloud business unit can turn profitable in 2H23, well ahead of Consensus."