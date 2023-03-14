We're adding to our position in this manufacturing giant on a pullback

Shortly after the opening bell Tuesday, we'll be buying 30 shares of Caterpillar (CAT) at roughly $227.50 apiece. Following today's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 290 shares of CAT, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to about 2.6% from 2.34%. We are adding to our position in construction manufacturing giant Caterpillar , consistent with our discipline of buying in small increments when the market is oversold, as evidenced by the S & P Oscillator Tuesday. Shares of Caterpillar have come down by around 11% over the past week, bringing the stock to a buy level. Although the stock has been subject to a couple of downgrades in the past month over concerns the company's backlog may be drying up, we continue to believe that Caterpillar is poised to benefit from billions of dollars in U.S. government spending on infrastructure and manufacturing projects starting this year. After Monday's volatile session, which ultimately saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average fall 0.28%, the S & P 500 dip 0.15%, but the Nasdaq Composite gain 0.45%, the Oscillator moved deeper into oversold territory with a reading of minus 7.04%. Any time the Oscillator falls below minus 4%, it signals oversold conditions in the market, which could mean it's due for a bounce. Of course, the Oscillator could become more oversold from here and the market could continue to drop. There have been several instances over the past year when we have seen the Oscillator reach more extreme oversold levels. Moreover, the fallout from the failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank — the second and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history — is far from over. If the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) continues to struggle to find a buyer for SVB , it could trigger another round of selling pressure in equities markets. Still, while SVB's fate remains uncertain, government officials are increasingly making clear that all deposits — both insured and uninsured — are safe. Indeed, a senior Treasury official reportedly told CNBC's Steve Liesman Tuesday morning that a "central component of the [Biden] administration's strategy has been sending a clear message to depositors — including depositors beyond the two banks in receivership — that their deposits are, in fact, safe." Even as we await more explicit guidance on insurance limits, those comments go a long way in increasing confidence in the banking system. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CAT. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

An employee stands next to a fleet of Caterpillar 793F autonomous haul trucks at the Kings mine site at Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.'s Solomon mining hub in the Pilbara region, Western Australia Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images