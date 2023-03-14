'Fast Money' trader Tim Seymour sees potential in Home Depot, despite weakness in the shares

Home Depot is down for the year, but Tim Seymour still likes the home improvement name. The founder and chief investment officer of Seymour Asset Management also said it's cheaper than competitor Lowe's , on CNBC's " Fast Money " Tuesday night. "You have a dynamic where people are going to be investing in their homes," he added. "The investments they've made in technology, their pro business – that's margin friendly. They can be a little more resilient here." Home Depot is down about 9.5% in 2023. Earlier this month, CNBC Pro highlighted the stock as a high quality name that could come out ahead in a volatile market. Home Depot posted its quarterly results in February, falling short of analysts' expectations on revenue , according to Refinitiv. Fellow "Fast Money" panelist Karen Finerman, founder and CEO of Metropolitan Capital Advisors, said she's invested in both stocks. However, she called out Lowe's as "particularly attractive" because its price is "cheaper than the market." The comments came after homebuilder Lennar reported its latest quarterly financial results , beating analysts' estimates for earnings and revenue, according to Refinitiv. Shares rose 3% after hours.