Apple, Amazon, Google will likely get a reprieve from GOP-controlled House on antitrust legislation

Tech giants Google , Amazon and Apple are likely to get a reprieve in Congress this year from efforts to rein in some of the companies' most controversial and allegedly anti-competitive business practices — even though the legislation has typically enjoyed broad bipartisan support. The new Republican leadership in the U.S. House doesn't appear to have the appetite to impose tougher antitrust rules on the tech giants to ensure they don't abuse their dominant position in the market to block smaller rivals, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., the former the top Republican on the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust issues, said in an interview. The GOP also doesn't want to give the Biden administration more power and resources, House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told CNBC in a separate interview. "I don't think Speaker McCarthy, Chairman Jordan or Chairman Massie are advocates for the antitrust, pro-competition solution to the Big Tech problem," Buck said, referring to Jordan, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Thomas Massie, who chairs the Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust. Although Buck was next in line to chair the panel as ranking Republican in the previous Congress, Jordan, R-Ohio, selected Massie, R-Ky., to lead the subcommittee this Congress instead.

Buck, who has been a vocal critic of the tech giants for years, says tighter antitrust regulations would help create a fairer marketplace for smaller tech firms competing against Amazon, Google Facebook and other Big Tech companies, which have been accused of using their platforms to promote their own proprietary products or services above competitors. When asked whether his campaign to rein in the tech giants through antitrust and his cosponsoring of bills with Democrats may be what cost him the chairmanship of the antitrust panel, Buck said "Nobody ever said that to me but I think it's a fair conclusion to draw." Jordan said GOP leaders restructured the committee with lawmakers who want to curb what they see as excessive regulations by the Biden administration, including the Federal Trade Commission, rather than on strengthening oversight of the industry. "We just felt that Thomas Massie was a good fit with how we were structuring the Judiciary committee. We're thinking about that we don't want to give any more power to those agencies," Jordan told CNBC in an interview. "There's no one more focused on limiting the size and scope of government than Thomas Massie." While the tech companies may be spared costly new regulations that threatened to break them apart — for now — the industry may not be totally safe from scrutiny on Capitol Hill. House Republican leaders want to look into whether tech firms have been censoring conservative voices, according to a tech industry ally of McCarthy's who declined to be named to speak freely about private conversations with GOP leadership.

Jordan has already subpoenaed the CEOs of Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft, demanding communications between the companies and the U.S. government to "understand how and to what extent the Executive Branch coerced and colluded with companies and other intermediaries to censor speech." Jordan has repeatedly questioned the usefulness of antitrust bills over the years, preferring to focus on what he views as censorship of conservative voices by the major tech platforms. In June 2021, during a 23-hour markup of a package of antitrust bills supported by Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and Buck, Jordan said the legislation didn't do enough to address those censorship concerns. Buck, meanwhile, previously told CNBC that problems with bias on platforms like YouTube, Twitter and Facebook are just a "symptom of the overall problem" of inadequate competition online. That's because there's a few dominant companies that run the largest platforms. Representatives for Meta and Microsoft referred CNBC to previous statements where they said they were cooperating with Jordan's subpoena. All the other tech giants mentioned in this article didn't respond to requests for comment. Last year, advocates for reforming antitrust laws were optimistic about the chances of passing major legislation that would strengthen competition rules for online shopping platforms, mobile apps and other relatively new technologies. The leading proposal at the time was the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, championed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., chair of the Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, ranking member on the full committee. Though it passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee and similar legislation advanced out of the House Judiciary Committee, it didn't get to the floor of either chamber for a vote.

