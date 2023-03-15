Asia faces shortage of workers who can fill growing number of tech roles, says job portal operator

Asia may be struggling with a shortage of workers after the pandemic, but Peter Bithos, CEO of job portal operator Seek Asia, said it is not the same as North America's "Great Resignation."

Instead, Asia's workforce has a shortfall of people who possess the skills to fill tech roles in companies, Bithos told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"What we've been seeing is a large reconfiguration of the types of talent needed" in the workforce, he said. This is reflected in the increase of tech role listings on Seek's platforms, which is up 66% year on year, according to Bithos.

Despite layoffs at tech companies, almost "every sector in the economy outside of tech" is hiring for tech workers, Bithos explained. Tech jobs across Asia remain robust and are "very high in demand," he added.