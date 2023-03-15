European markets head for lukewarm open after Wall Street bank stocks rebound

European markets are heading for a lukewarm open Wednesday, with European stocks expected to be in mixed territory.

That comes despite buoyant trade in Asia-Pacific markets overnight and on Wall Street Tuesday, where U.S. bank stocks rebounded on optimism that the contagion risk from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse was contained. U.S. stock futures were flat early Wednesday morning.

The U.K. is gearing up for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's "Spring Budget" today in which he's expected to announce key pension and child-care reforms as the country continues to battle a cost of living crisis.