Feeling stuck in your job? Ask yourself these 5 questions to get moving and set yourself up for success

There are a lot of ways you can get stuck. Last week, we talked about getting stuck in your job search. This week, we're taking a look at getting stuck in your job or career.

It's a common problem: You're not growing. You haven't been advancing the past few years. What can you do?

First, let's not look at it as a negative.

"I would frame it as an opportunity and a great thing," said career coach Natalie Fisher. "The fact that you're stuck right now means you're ready for new information. It means that you are ready for new knowledge. And ready to have a huge up-level in the next step."

That is some great advice. Instead of starting off by beating yourself up — about what you haven't accomplished, or what point you haven't reached — you could approach your situation with an open heart and mind, ready for what's next.

The first thing you need to do now is identify where you're feeling stuck. Then ask yourself some questions.