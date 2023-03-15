Retail egg prices fell in February — but the price drop may not last long

Matthew Hatcher | Afp | Getty Images

Retail egg prices retreated in February, according to federal data issued Tuesday, delivering relief to consumers who saw prices spike at the grocery store in recent months. Average egg prices fell almost 7% in February relative to January, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. A dozen large Grade A eggs cost $4.21 in February, down 13% from $4.82 in January, which was a record high, according to federal data tracked by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The monthly decline was the first since September.

Why egg prices increased rapidly

That dramatic increase in egg prices, economists say, largely stems from a disease called highly pathogenic avian influenza — known as bird flu. The disease is contagious and lethal in birds. It killed a record number, including egg-laying hens, in 2022. In past years, the virus has typically disappeared after the spring. It reappeared in the fall last year, crimping egg production while heading into peak demand season for eggs around the winter holidays, experts said.

watch now

Lower prices now partly reflect a decline in consumer demand early in the year, which is a typical seasonal pattern, said Brian Moscogiuri, a global trade strategist at Eggs Unlimited, an egg supplier. There also hasn't been a new confirmed case of avian flu among commercial table-egg farms since December, giving suppliers some time to recover. "Do we expect crazy, record pricing again? No," Moscogiuri said.

Egg prices may pop again around Easter