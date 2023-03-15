Sea Group's digital bank launches in Singapore to a select group of individuals

MariBank, Singapore tech giant Sea Group's digital bank, has launched in Singapore to select members of the public as it rolls out its services progressively.

"We are rolling out our services progressively on an invite-only basis," MariBank said on its new website that was launched on Tuesday.

It is the latest online lender to join a slew of others in Singapore since the city-state issued four digital bank licenses in December 2020.

MariBank has been rolling out its services progressively the third quarter of 2022, and was previously only available to employees of Sea Group.

The bank currently only offers a savings account that earn depositors an annual interest rate of 2.5% — no minimum deposit is required and no minimum spending amount or salary credit is needed.

Its rival, Grab-Singtel's GXS Bank, is also offering only a single product — a savings account at 3.48% per annum — to customers and employees by invite only.